Bradley Cooper reveals that he was held at knifepoint on the subway in New York City: ‘It Was Pretty Insane,’ says the narrator.

Bradley Cooper is speaking up about a terrible incident in which he was held at knifepoint in New York City.

In October 2019, while on his way to pick up his daughter Lea De Seine from Russian school, the “A Star Is Born” actor, 46, was held at knifepoint on a New York City train.

Cooper claimed during an interview on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, “I got held up at knifepoint.” “It was a little crazy.” I realized I had become far too at ease in the metropolis. “I had let my guard down.” “At the end of the subway,” the “Hangover” star remembers feeling someone approaching him. Cooper claimed he initially mistook the encounter for a fan who wanted to take a photo with him, but he quickly realized it wasn’t nice.

“I was leaning on the post, like if it were the ‘French Connection’ or something, and I turned.” “I looked down and saw a knife,” he explained, adding that the knife was nearly 3 inches long and appeared to have “some history.”

Cooper claimed he was using headphones at the time and couldn’t hear the man assailant.

“All I’m doing is listening to music.” He laughed as he stated, “The whole event was scored.” “I’m not sure what I was listening to.” I look up and see the person’s eyes, and I’m struck by their youth.” Despite being told not to run if confronted with a weapon, the actor raised the suspect’s arm with his elbow and began racing for the exit.

He recalls going through the turnstile, hiding near the subway entrance, and pulling out his phone. Cooper claimed that before chasing the other man up the stairs, he took a photo of the suspect.

When the suspect began sprinting up 7th Avenue, the eight-time Oscar nominee says he took two additional images of him.

Cooper explained that he then summoned two police officers in an SUV for assistance and showed them the photos he had taken.

The authorities asked him to “check to see if [he]was stabbed,” the actor explained, stressing that people who are stabbed during such situations don’t notice it at first because they’re “in shock.”

Cooper stated that he was unharmed and that he returned to the train to complete his journey and pick up his daughter. “It was insane,” he said.

