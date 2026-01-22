Bradley Cooper Exits Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Reboot

Bradley Cooper has unexpectedly dropped out of Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated reboot of “Bullitt,” a project first announced in 2022. The actor, who had long been linked to the role, will no longer star in the film, though the exact reasons for his departure remain unclear. Industry sources suggest that the change is rooted in a combination of personal and professional factors, with more details expected to emerge later.

Cooper’s Longtime Collaboration with Spielberg

Cooper’s exit from the reboot comes as a surprise, given his close professional relationship with Spielberg. Over the years, Spielberg has played a pivotal role in Cooper’s transition from actor to filmmaker, offering crucial mentorship and serving as an executive producer on “A Star Is Born” and “Maestro.” Cooper has often spoken of the impact Spielberg’s support had on his career, particularly as he began to explore directing.

The reboot of “Bullitt” is intended to be a fresh take on the classic 1968 film, which starred Steve McQueen as the iconic San Francisco cop, Lt. Frank Bullitt. Unlike a traditional remake, Spielberg’s version is expected to present a new storyline while preserving the essence of the original, particularly its famed car chases. The project, which will be distributed by Warner Bros., is penned by Josh Singer, known for his work on “Spotlight” and “The Post,” rather than Spielberg’s usual collaborator Tony Kushner.

While details of the film’s production are still under wraps, Spielberg’s involvement as director has generated significant excitement, especially given his track record with high-octane action sequences. With Cooper no longer attached, attention now turns to who will step into the lead role of Lt. Bullitt.

In the meantime, Spielberg continues his work on “Disclosure Day,” which is currently in post-production and scheduled for release on June 12, 2026, under Universal Pictures. Fans of Spielberg’s unique approach to storytelling are eagerly awaiting this next project, even as the future of “Bullitt” remains uncertain.