Brad Pitt’s request for a review of his custody case with Angelina Jolie has been denied.

Brad Pitt’s plea to have his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie reviewed by the California Supreme Court was denied. He filed the appeal in September, following Judge John Ouderkirk’s disqualification, which nullified a previous judgment allowing Pitt additional time with his five minor children with Jolie.

“Petition and stay refused,” the top court said on Wednesday, upholding the appellate court’s disqualifying ruling. With the judgment, the custody arrangement for the former couple’s minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knoxx, 13 — has been restored to the November 2018 agreement.

The court’s previous decision was based on a “technical procedural issue, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence that led the trial judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests,” according to Pitt’s camp.

Pitt’s representatives also assured the magazine that they would continue to battle for the actor’s parental rights. “Based on the thorough conclusions of the independent experts,” the spokesman stated, “we will continue to do everything that is legally required.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Jolie’s counsel said the actress was delighted with the decision, stating she was relieved that her children’s well-being would not be influenced by “unethical behavior.”

“Our judiciary values ethics and children’s best interests, as confirmed by California’s appellate courts, and will not allow judicial misconduct to reward the interests of a party.” “Ms. Jolie is relieved that the family may finally work together,” the attorney added.

Ouderkirk was disqualified in July for “failure to make mandatory disclosures” about previous court actions involving Pitt’s legal counsel, which could “lead an objective person informed of all of the facts” to doubt the judge’s impartiality.

Pitt stated in a September appeal that Ouderkirk’s disqualification “raises major questions about whether the temporary judging system is a realistic alternative in California’s severely backlogged judicial system.”