Brad Pitt on how his sense of style has changed as he has gotten older: “Comfort becomes more important.”

Brad Pitt opened up about his personal style and how it has evolved as he has gotten older.

The 57-year-old star of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” recently chatted with Esquire about his current sense of style.

He told the outlet, “If I have a style, it’s no style.”

“As you grow older, you become more irritable, and comfort becomes more essential. That, I believe, is all there is to it.”

Many may disagree, given the actor’s red carpet and off-duty looks. He is undeniably aware of what looks nice on him. Pitt also revealed some specifics about his personal style preferences.

He remarked, “I prefer monotone without it being a uniform.” “I prefer to keep things simple. I appreciate the stitching details and how it feels. That is, after all, the only divining rod I have.”

He went on to say, “It’s led by comfort.” “The feel of a Leica camera or a watch appeals to me. I don’t want to appear flashy, but you’ll notice if you look closely. The lining has a nice feel to it. Those are the nuances that matter to me. It’s too exhausting to keep up with the latest trends. And I loathe billboards; I simply do not wish to be one.”

Pitt has been named the new face of De’Longhi, an Italian firm that makes tiny equipment such as coffee makers. Pitt describes himself as a “serious, professional, committed coffee drinker.” In the morning, he normally has three cups of cappuccino. In the afternoon, he would switch to espresso, depending on his work.

“However, taking a trip with De’Longhi made sense for me. You don’t have to force your product down people’s throats if you believe in it. He remarked of his collaboration with the brand, “You can do it beautifully.”

