Brad is awarded sexiest 007 during a naked dance on Love Island.

The males channeled their inner James Bond to save their damsels in peril in Sunday’s task, Undercover Lover.

The lads dressed up in tuxedos and were given the duty of stripping down to their thongs and doing a sensual dance for their partners, who were tied to a board with ribbons.

While being smeared in multicolored powder and slime, they had to unravel the ribbons with their teeth.

Once their partner was released, the boys had to mix a drink of their choosing for the girls while sleeping side by side on vibrating mats.

They were competing to be voted the hottest male on Love Island 2021 by the girls.

Brad, a Northumberland laborer, was the one who won the girls’ hearts.

Some admirers were happy with the decision.

“Brad winning the sexiest 007 challenge as he should #loveisland,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Can I see Brad’s 007 challenge again, please?” one person asked. #LoveIsland”

“Brad won sexiest man in that challenge & I couldn’t agree more! + His accent is everything!” one viewer said. #LoveIsland.”

Some fans wondered if Brad’s selection as the hottest islander would affect Rachel’s choice of a partner.

The new bombshell must pick between Brad and Chuggs after arriving at the resort on Friday, sending one boy home.

“If this challenge isn’t an obvious indication that rachel needs to pick brad, then I dont #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user said.

“See how Rachel chose Brad for this challenge,” added another. #loveisland Chuggs is returning home.”