Box Office Preview: ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Debuts Across 666 Cinemas

This weekend sees the release of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the highly anticipated sequel to 2025’s 28 Years Later, which will launch across 666 cinemas in the UK and Ireland. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues the post-apocalyptic saga, bringing back key cast members including Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O’Connell. The movie picks up right after the events of its predecessor, which made waves with a £3.9m opening in 2025 and ultimately grossed £13.7m at the UK box office.

Despite opening in fewer cinemas than its predecessor’s 707 locations, expectations for The Bone Temple remain high, particularly as it joins the fourth installment in a franchise that began with the 2002 hit 28 Days Later, directed by Danny Boyle. That film, which opened to a modest £1.5m, grew into an international sensation, ultimately grossing $83m worldwide. The 2007 follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, similarly made an impact, grossing £5.4m in the UK after debuting in 401 cinemas.

Classic Films and New Releases Fill Theatres

In addition to The Bone Temple, UK and Ireland cinemas are set to feature a number of notable releases this weekend. Warner Bros. is re-releasing the The Lord of the Rings trilogy across 417 cinemas, with the beloved epic films returning to the big screen. The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King collectively earned 17 Oscars and grossed more than £180m at the UK and Ireland box office, further cementing their place in cinematic history.

Meanwhile, Disney brings the world of Rental Family to 405 cinemas. The film, which stars Brendan Fraser, follows a Tokyo-based actor hired to play roles in the lives of strangers. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sparking considerable buzz.

In the world of animation, Dutch film Miss Moxy debuts in 278 venues, telling the whimsical story of a cat lost on holiday in France. Trafalgar Releasing is also screening the Royal Opera House’s La Traviata in 180 locations, having already launched the event on January 14.

On a more serious note, The Voice of Hind Rajab opens in 89 cinemas. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film recounts the tragic real-life story of a Palestinian girl killed by Israeli Defence Forces during the 2024 invasion of Gaza. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and later earned nominations for Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globes and a spot on the Oscar shortlist and BAFTA longlist.

Additional releases include the Tibetan-language anthology State of Statelessness and the Indian comedy Rahu Ketu, ensuring a diverse slate for moviegoers this weekend.