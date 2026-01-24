Close Menu
    Box-Office: ‘Mercy’ Overtakes ‘Fire and Ash’ With $12M Weekend

    Andrew Collins

    Despite North America’s intense weather disrupting box-office numbers, this weekend saw a surprising shake-up at the top. Chris Pratt’s “Mercy” managed to dethrone “Avatar: Fire and Ash” with an estimated $12M gross, following a promising $4.9M on Friday. While the film’s reception has been tepid, with lackluster reviews and a modest “B-” CinemaScore, it was still enough to claim the number-one spot.

    ‘Fire and Ash’ Slips to Second Place

    James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: Fire and Ash” fell 51% this weekend, pulling in just $7M and bringing its domestic total to $378.4M. The film’s performance has left many wondering if it will reach the $400M mark before its run concludes. As it stands, “Fire and Ash” still maintains its place as a major player in the box office race, though the weekend decline signals a shift in momentum.

    Further down the ranks, the sequel “Bone Temple” from Nia DaCosta has been struggling. After a lackluster $13M opening, the film is now set to gross just $3.8M for the weekend, marking a sharp 70% drop from its opening. This steep decline places “Bone Temple” in fifth place, behind “Zootopia 2” with $5.9M and “The Housemaid” with $4.6M.

    In other box-office news, “Marty Supreme” continues to show resilience, pulling in $3.4M in its sixth weekend and pushing its cumulative earnings to $86M.

    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news.

