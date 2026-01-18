BottleRock Festival 2026 Announces Diverse Lineup, Tickets Now On Sale

The highly anticipated BottleRock Festival is set to return to Napa Valley from May 22-24, 2026, promising three days of exceptional music, gourmet food, and exclusive amenities. The festival, which has become a staple in the Memorial Day weekend calendar, will once again showcase a lineup that spans genres and generations, ensuring there’s something for every music lover. With over 75 acts confirmed to perform across five stages, BottleRock 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most diverse music festivals of the year.

Headliners and Highlights

This year’s headliners include the legendary Backstreet Boys, rock icons Foo Fighters, avant-pop sensation Lorde, and the ever-innovative LCD Soundsystem. The eclectic mix continues with hip-hop giant Lil Wayne, EDM star Zedd, and genre-blending performer Sombr. Other notable acts include Ludacris, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Busta Rhymes, and Chaka Khan. The full lineup also features performances from Men At Work, AJR, Rilo Kiley, and many more, bringing the total number of performers to around 80.

Beyond the music, BottleRock is renowned for its culinary offerings, which this year will once again highlight Napa Valley’s best food and drinks. Festival-goers can indulge in craft beers, regional wines, gourmet meals, and cocktails while enjoying views of the performances. The grounds will feature food and beverage stations, many of which will have picnic seating, providing attendees with a relaxed environment between sets.

In addition to the stellar performances and world-class food, BottleRock will offer a range of activities for all ages, including a spa for relaxation, a silent disco, and a LittleRockers area where kids can enjoy drum jams and arts and crafts. Attendees will also experience top-notch sound and lighting, ensuring every performance, from the front row to the lawn, is clear and vibrant.

Ticket Options and Premium Experiences

Tickets for BottleRock 2026 went on sale to the general public on January 16, 2026, via Ticketmaster, and are also available through secondary market platforms such as StubHub and Seatgeek. For those seeking an elevated experience, the festival offers a variety of ticket tiers. General admission (GA) tickets provide access to all stages and a range of food and drink options, while VIP passes grant fast-track entry, premium viewing areas, and access to exclusive lounges.

The Skydeck VIP and Platinum passes offer the highest level of luxury. Skydeck VIP tickets allow access to elevated viewing areas with stunning views of the Main and Culinary Stages, along with complimentary drinks, Wi-Fi, and special offers at Napa Valley wineries. Platinum tickets provide even more exclusive benefits, including backstage access, front-row viewing, air-conditioned lounges, and concierge services for a truly VIP experience.

The festival’s location in Napa Valley offers comfortable late-May weather, though attendees are advised to bring a layer for the evening chill. BottleRock remains one of the first major music events of the summer, attracting music lovers, foodies, and families alike. With its blend of big-name headliners and diverse talent, top-tier amenities, and Napa Valley charm, BottleRock 2026 is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend for all who attend.