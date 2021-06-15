Both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle wished for something from the Queen, which they sadly never received.

Fans have long been fascinated by the relationships within Buckingham Palace. While the British royal family is linked by blood, some have accused them of acting more like a corporation than a family. It might be difficult to integrate someone new into a family, even if they are not royal. When most women married into the royal family, they had a good idea of what they were getting themselves into. Princess Diana and her future daughter-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, however, had high hopes for their connections with Queen Elizabeth II, which were never realized.

What were Meghan Markle and Princess Diana hoping to achieve?

In royal historian Matthew Dennison’s latest book, The Queen: An Elegant Fresh Biography of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, new details concerning the queen’s connection with both Diana and Meghan have surfaced. He talked about the queen’s thoughts of being sentimental with her family members in it.

According to The Mirror, “The Queen doesn’t talk about her personal sentiments, and she doesn’t encourage people to talk about their sentiments either.”

According to Dennison, this caused Meghan and Diana to feel remote from the queen and unable to connect with her as they would have liked.

“Diana had meeting after meeting with the Queen, who eventually concluded that they were having the same topic again and over again. Diana never forgot who her mother-in-law was, and this created a barrier that was not created by the Queen,” he explained. “I’m not sure Meghan was overawed in that sense because when she joined the royal family, she was a grown lady with life experience, whereas Diana was a young girl. However, I believe that both women expected something from the Queen that they did not receive.”

