‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 64 Preview: Boruto Transforms To Fight Against Code [Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 64 Preview: Boruto Transforms To Fight Against Code’

Boruto’s Momoshiki form is triggered by Code, who worships the Otsutsuki. Boruto’s consciousness is once again hijacked as the situation escalates. Code confronts Boruto in the shape of Momoshiki Otsutsuki in Chapter 64 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

The fight between Code and Boruto is on, and the former appears to be winning. However, it appears to be part of Code’s strategy to hand over control of Boruto to Momoshiki.

Because he reveres Otsutsuki, it will be intriguing to see if Code attacks Boruto in his Momoshiki form. It’s also unclear whether Kawaki and Ada will make an appearance in the next episode.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, gave a sneak peek at Chapter 64 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

“How will VS Code’s ferocious war go…?!?” Check out the sneak peek.

Boruto managed to track Kawaki in the previous chapter, “Ask No Questions.” Kawaki had wiped his own chakra, but the Seventh Hokage’s son had tracked him down, which perplexed Code.

Ada was curious if Kawaki and Boruto had a particular relationship. Meanwhile, Boruto inquired of Kawaki as to whether he intended to use himself as bait to entice Code out.

Kawaki, on the other hand, told him to get out of his business. He told Code that they should disregard Naruto’s son and go about their business. Boruto became enraged at this point and chastised Kawaki for being careless.

Naruto and the rest of the village can still follow his chakra and will arrive with support, he added. Kawaki stated that he did not want to put the Seventh Hokage in danger and that he should fight alone.

Ada informed Code that the others were still searching for Kawaki inside Konohagakure, but that it was only a matter of time now that Boruto had arrived.

Code felt he had to act quickly in order to deal with the threat. In Konohagakure, Naruto requested that the search squad broaden the perimeter in order to find the missing Kawaki.

Naruto subsequently discovered that even Boruto had vanished. A furious battle raged outside Konohagakure’s borders between Code and Boruto. But Kawaki was well aware that his brother was no match for the Kara Inner’s might.

Chapter 64 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will be released on November 19. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter accessible.