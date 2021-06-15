Boris Johnson’s whole speech on the roadmap extension and lockdown limits may be seen here.

Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening, announcing adjustments to the exit strategy from the state of emergency.

The Prime Minister indicated in a news conference streamed from Downing Street that he will delay the roadmap and will not begin Step Four in England on June 21.

Instead, England will stay in step three for another four weeks, until Monday, July 19.

Four essential exams determine which phase on the roadmap the country advances to. They serve as a checklist that must be completed before proceeding to the next phase of the reopening process.

These tests evaluate if the vaccine deployment is progressing as intended, if vaccinations are effective in lowering death rates and hospitalizations, if case numbers aren’t rising to the point where the NHS can no longer support them, and whether new varieties don’t pose any unexpected dangers.

Two of these criteria were not met. The two, according to Boris Johnson, are testing on variations increasing the hazards and the danger of a “surge in hospitalizations” putting pressure on the NHS.

Weddings, care homes, and wakes, however, will be exempt from the requirements beginning June 21.

On June 28, the delay will be reviewed for two weeks, and the PM’s official spokeswoman said that if data is “far better than predicted,” limitations could be relaxed on Monday, July 5.

Boris Johnson stated that he is “confident” that the roadmap will not be delayed again beyond July 19.

There’s no guarantee that step four won’t be postponed again, and the move to step four won’t be certified until July 12.

“The Prime Minister is optimistic that we will not need any more than a four-week delay,” Boris Johnson’s official spokesman stated.

The government has officially pushed out the deadline for all over-18s in England to receive their first dose of vaccine to July 31.

Instead, the goal now is to give all individuals a first dose of the vaccine by July 19, the revised deadline for step four.

Ministers have set a new aim at the same time. The summary comes to a close.