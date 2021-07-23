Boris Johnson was called a liar by a Labour MP, who was escorted out of the chamber.

After refusing to remove charges that Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the public over and over again,” a Labour MP was asked to leave the House of Commons today.

Dawn Butler, the Labour Member of Parliament for Brent Central, delivered a passionate speech in which she chastised the Prime Minister for “lying to the House of Commons and the country” on numerous occasions.

“Poor people in this country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has misled this house and the country for the last 18 months,” she said.

“I am disappointed that the Prime Minister has not been to this house to correct the record, he has lied to this house and the public over and over again,” she said, referring to a series of statements made by Mr Johnson, including that the government had re-instituted the nursing bursary.

“The Prime Minister has lied to this house, and it’s funny that we get in trouble in this house for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying,” Ms Butler said when requested to remove her remarks by interim deputy speaker Judith Cummins.

“I have pondered on my words and someone needs to convey the truth that the Prime Minister has lied,” Ms Butler added when asked to retract her remarks again.

Ms Butler was then ordered to leave the house immediately for the duration of the day’s sitting.