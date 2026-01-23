Boost Your Mood This Blue Monday with Gut-Healthy Foods

This Blue Monday, when many struggle with seasonal mood dips, there’s growing evidence that our gut health can play a key role in emotional well-being. Often dubbed the “second brain,” the gut houses its own nervous system, the enteric nervous system (ENS), which communicates directly with the brain, impacting everything from memory and focus to stress and mood.

Research suggests that the gut microbiome—a complex community of trillions of microbes living in the digestive system—can influence mental health, including the risk of anxiety and depression. Taking care of this internal ecosystem is particularly important during times like Blue Monday, when motivation tends to dip and the winter slump feels particularly harsh. Luckily, there are simple, evidence-backed dietary adjustments that can help support both gut health and mood.

Five Gut-Boosting Foods for a Happier Mind

Start by promoting the growth of beneficial gut microbes. Studies indicate that an imbalance in the gut microbiome is linked to mood disorders such as depression. To support this, focus on increasing your fiber intake. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds provide a wide variety of fiber that supports a thriving gut microbiome.

Serotonin, often known as the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, requires tryptophan—an amino acid found in foods like chicken, turkey, salmon, tofu, and tempeh. These protein-rich foods aid serotonin production, which might explain why comfort foods like chicken soup are often considered “good for the soul.” For an extra serotonin boost, include foods rich in magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and zinc, such as avocados, spinach, bananas, and shellfish. These nutrients help amplify serotonin’s mood-enhancing effects.

Incorporating fermented foods into your diet, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi, can also support the gut-brain connection. These foods provide beneficial microbes and may help alleviate feelings of anxiety by boosting GABA, a calming neurotransmitter.

Another essential addition is omega-3-rich foods, such as salmon, mackerel, and walnuts, which help manage gut inflammation—a factor thought to contribute to depression. Pair these with polyphenol-rich spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and green tea, which have anti-inflammatory benefits and support gut health. For an extra boost, sipping on bone broth provides amino acids like glutamine, collagen, and glycine that are important for reducing gut inflammation.

However, it’s just as important to minimize factors that can exacerbate gut inflammation. Alcohol and refined sugars are key culprits, as they can directly depress mood and negatively affect gut health. Ultra-processed foods also contain chemicals that can disrupt the balance of gut microbes, worsening inflammation.

To help get started, Eve Kalinik, a nutritional therapist and author of “Happy Gut, Happy Mind,” recommends dishes like Harissa Chicken, which combines tryptophan-rich chicken, gut-nourishing celeriac and leeks, and bold flavors that stimulate both the senses and the microbiome. Another flavorful option is Tempeh Tacos, which feature tempeh—fermented soybeans—packed with fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics that support both your gut and your mood.

These simple yet effective dietary changes can provide a practical way to boost your mood and support your mental health this Blue Monday.