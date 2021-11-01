‘Boombayah’ by Blackpink is the first K-pop debut song to reach 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Blackpink is without a doubt the most popular girl group in the world this year, and they appeared to have cemented their position when the music video for their debut single “Boombayah” surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube on Sunday.

According to Soompi, “Boombayah” made history by becoming the first K-pop debut song to reach the 1.3 billion milestone on the video sharing platform.

Since its launch on YouTube on August 8, 2016, the music video has received the most views in over five years.

Following “Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du” and “Kill This Love,” this is Blackpink’s third music video to achieve 1.3 billion views. The foursome is the only K-pop group to have three music videos that have reached the milestone.

Following “Whistle,” “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Boombayah,” and “Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du,” Blackpink’s seventh group music video, “Playing With Fire,” topped 700 million views on Saturday, becoming the group’s seventh group music video to do so. After debuting on YouTube in 2016, the song took five years to reach the goal.

“Lovesick Girls” had previously surpassed 500 million views on Friday.

While Blackpink continues to make history, Lisa Manobal achieves a number of firsts in the world of music.

Lisa has beaten away all other K-pop solo artists who have set their sights on the international arena much earlier than she did, thanks to her chart-topping anthems “Money” and “Lalisa.”

According to Forbes, her song “Money” debuted at No. 1 on the Rap Digital Song Sales Chart in September, making her the first K-pop artist to do so.

Lisa is the only South Korean artist to have charted alongside Psy, the K-pop superstar, and Suga, the BTS singer.

In a September interview with Vogue, Lisa said that the release of “Lalisa” was like reintroducing herself to the world.

“The year 2021 feels like inevitability, like destiny.” It was a dream come true to finally release my long-awaited first solo album. That is something I will never forget. In an interview with Vogue, she remarked, “I was both excited and nervous; I wanted to demonstrate who I am as an artist, as well as share the exact message that ‘Lalisa’ carries.”