Bomb alarm in Queen Elizabeth’s castle: man arrested

A bomb alert was received in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday evening. A “suspicious item” was seized in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s Holyrood Palace. Now police report an arrest.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a bomb scare at the Queen’s Scottish palace. This was confirmed by the police, according to British media reports. First, the “Daily Mail” had reported the bomb alarm on Tuesday evening around shortly before 9 pm. According to the report, an explosives squad had found and seized a suspicious object on the grounds of Holyrood Palace.

A Police Scotland spokesman said, “We were called to Holyrood Palace, in Edinburgh, at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.” According to the statement, there had been “no threat to the public.” An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Queen is currently staying with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle near London. Holyrood Palace is the British queen’s official residence in Scotland. There, the 94-year-old repeatedly receives distinguished visitors. In 2010, she strolled the grounds of the estate, which was built around 1500, together with the then Pope Benedict XVI. Most recently, the queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a state visit there in July 2017.

Holyrood Palace in central Edinburgh is one of Scotland’s top tourist attractions. It is currently closed to visitors because of the Corona pandemic. During her visits to the northern British part of the country, however, the monarch usually stays at Balmoral Palace, about 165 kilometers to the north.