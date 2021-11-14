Bobby Parker, the Everton war hero who put his career on hold to serve his country.

Bobby Parker was a military hero who put his career on hold to serve his nation.

In 1915, the Scottish centre-forward was the most celebrated goalscorer in the English Premier League.

Parker had topped the First Division scoring records with 35 goals in 35 league games, only three shy of the all-time record for a single season, and had led Everton to their second league title.

He returned from combat three years later with a gunshot in his back, and while he tried to take up where he left off, his injuries basically ended his career.

