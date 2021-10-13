Bobby Flay and Food Network are splitting up over money; the chef wanted a $100 million contract, according to reports.

According to a source, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is leaving Food Network after nearly three decades owing to financial reasons.

Flay, 56, said last week that his contract with Food Network would not be renewed when it expires at the end of the year.

An unnamed person close to Flay’s team informed People that the two parties attempted to negotiate a new deal, with Flay demanding one that was higher than Guy Fieri’s. With his latest $80 million contract, the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” has become the highest-paid chef on cable television.

“Bobby was looking for a contract worth around $100 million,” the source added.

An anonymous source close to the cabler informed the newspaper that comparing Flay’s and Fieri’s partnerships is “not apples to apples.”

“Guy has signed a three-year contract. Bobby’s requirements were far more complex than just money. The periods were longer, the scope of labor was different, and the money was different as a result. It’s not just $80 million to $100 million; it’s a lot more “explains the second insider

According to the first source, Food Network ultimately decided not to provide Flay the terms he was asking, and negotiations ended with the decision to part ways.

“There was simply too much distance between the two sides. When it became evident that the two couldn’t and wouldn’t agree, the network opted to continue forward without him “People spoke with the source who provided the information. “Regardless, it was a lot more pleasant than you may expect. It was all about business.” For the past 27 years, Flay has been a part of the Food Network. “Boy Meets Grill,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Food Network Star,” “Throwdown! with Bobby Flay,” “Brunch @ Bobby’s,” and “Iron Chef America” are just a few of the hit shows the culinary genius has appeared in and hosted since his debut in 1994. He has also received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and has won four Daytime Emmys and two James Beard awards.

The failure to reach an agreement between Flay and Food Network was initially reported last week. According to Variety, the Discovery-owned cabler made its choice after attempting to bargain with the chef for some time. At the time, neither the network nor Flay would comment.

Meanwhile, Fieri joined Food Network in 2006 after winning Season 2 of "The Next Food Network Star." He has been in other shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games," in addition to his signature series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."