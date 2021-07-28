Bob Odenkirk passes out on the set of ‘Better Call Saul,’ and celebrities and fans wish him a speedy recovery.

Many celebs and fans are wishing Bob Odenkirk a swift recovery after he collapsed on the set of season 6 of “Better Call Saul.”

After falling on the set of the alleged drama series, a spin-off of the popular show “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk was transported to the hospital on Tuesday.

Many celebrities and fans have expressed their concern over the actor since the news broke.

“Yo, we adore you, Bob Odenkirk,” actor Stephen Ford tweeted, while music critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine said, “I can’t count the ways Bob Odenkirk has impacted my life.” I sincerely hope he’s okay.”

“Hoping Bob Odenkirk is okay,” novelist David Iserson said of Odenkirk’s writing and performances. Truly one of the greatest comedy writers and performers of all time, as well as a very generous man.”

Following the announcement, Garfunkel and Oates turned to Twitter and tweeted, “Sending love to Bob Odenkirk.” We hope you’re feeling well soon. Bob, you’re the best, and we’re all rooting for you.”

“If anything happens to Bob Odenkirk, I swear to God, I will burn what’s left of this world to the goddamn ground,” one fan tweeted, while another said, “All we need to hear is that it is ALL Good” (man). Bob Odenkirk has never been the subject of any nasty remarks or stories. One of the nice ones, to be sure. “I’m sending out positive vibes into the universe.”

In New Mexico, the 58-year-old actor is filming the final season of “Better Call Saul.” He was taken to the hospital after collapsing, and the crew members promptly phoned for an ambulance.

At before 11:30 a.m., law enforcement received a call to go to the filming location. They didn’t say whether the actor was aware while being taken to the hospital.

On March 10, Odenkirk began filming the last season, which was set to wrap up in eight months. Each episode is expected to take three weeks to film, according to several reports.

The last season was planned to broadcast in 2021, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creator Vince Gilligan felt unsure about filming the series in 2020.