Blue Origin Flight: ‘GMA’ Anchor Michael Strahan Reflects On ‘Crazy’ Space Experience

“Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan was dumbfounded after his voyage to space on the Blue Origin rocket, the New Shepard.

Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, and four other paying passengers joined Strahan on the space flight on Saturday. Strahan and Churchley were considered as “honorary guests,” meaning they were exempt from paying for their flights.

At 9:01 a.m. CT, the group’s rocket lifted off from the Blue Origin launch facilities near Van Horn, Texas. After a 10-minute flight that took them nearly 60 miles above the Earth’s surface, the passengers were brought back to Earth by a parachute.

When the group returned, they were greeted by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin. Strahan gushed about his trip in an interview with ABC News.

“It’s almost as though I’m having a near-death experience.” “It’s hard to believe it happened,” Strahan continued. “It’s like weightlessness or when the booster, or the rocket, blasts off and detaches, and you’re not sure what’s up from down.” And your body just moves like this, and you take your seatbelt off, yet it feels natural.” “You have to push things away from you and touch them carefully,” Strahan concluded, reflecting on his zero-gravity experience. However, he stressed that the interaction was “very natural.” With Strahan’s trip to space, Blue Origin has filled all six seats on the space orbital rocket for the first time. Instead of a full flight, only four people were on board previously.