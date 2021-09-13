Blue, Beyonce’s and Jay-daughter Z’s Ivy Carter has won the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time.

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay-daughter, Z’s has won an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021, making her the youngest VMA winner ever. The VMAs telecast on Sunday did not include the category in which she won.

Beyonce’s family had a great time at this year’s VMAs. MTV announced certain awards that were given out on stage after the broadcast ended. The Best Cinematography award went to Beyonce, Saint Jhn, Wizkid, and Blue Ivy for their song “Brown Skin Girl,” which was credited to Beyonce, Saint Jhn, Wizkid, and Blue Ivy.

Lady Gaga’s “911,” Justin Bieber’s “Holy,” Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame,” Lorde’s “Solar Power,” and Billie Ellish’s “Therefore I Am” were also nominated in the same category.

Wizkid and Saint Jhn collaborated with Beyonce on the song “Brown Skin Girl,” which was released in 2019 as part of the “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album. Its music video was also featured in Beyonce’s upcoming Netflix film “Black is King” months before it won the Grammy Award for Best Music Video earlier this year.

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was also honored with the MTV VMA win, making her the youngest-ever winner in the VMAs’ history. Her voice can be heard at the opening and end of the song, and she also appears in the music video alongside her mother.

Twiggy Pucci Garcon, who worked as a choreographer on the FX series “Pose,” tweeted shortly after the song won the award, “Come on for Brown Skin Girl winning.” And Beyoncé makes certain to include Blue Ivy in the credits.”

In March, Blue Ivy’s song “Brown Skin Girl” won a Grammy, making her one of the youngest nominees in Grammy history. She is a year older than Leah Peasall, whose record “The Peasall Sisters” won Album of the Year, making her the youngest Grammy honoree ever.

Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, posted a touching homage to her granddaughter on Instagram after Blue Ivy’s remarkable Grammy triumph earlier this year, writing, “Congratulations to my beautiful amazing granddaughter for being one of the youngest Grammy winners!” You go my Blue Blue for ‘Brown Skin Girl’!!! I’m so proud of you!!!”