Blane Hyland is ecstatic to be a part of the Liam Smith Anthony Fowler bill, which “will be spoken about for years.”

On Saturday night, Blane Hyland fights for the first time in a Liverpool boxing arena since his pro debut two years ago.

And the 26-year-old flyweight is ecstatic to be a part of a card that he believes will have a long-term impact on fight fans.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” he remarked. “I’ve had a fantastic camp, and because it’s in Liverpool, all of my friends and family will be able to attend, and it’s a bill that will be talked about for years to come.”

“I’ll be on early so that, ideally, once I’ve gotten the result I want, I’ll be able to relax and enjoy the rest of the bill.” I know both Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler, therefore I’m not going to pick a winner; instead, I’m hoping for the best man on the night to win.

“All I can say is that I’m grateful to MTK, my promoters, for getting me on this bill.”

Since making his pro debut at the Liverpool Olympia in November 2019, Hyland, a classic southpaw stylist, has put in the mileage.

Before facing Frenchman Santiago San Eusebio on Saturday night, he has boxed in Bolton, Manchester, and Dubai, where he faced an Egyptian named Mo Salah.

Blane will be making his sixth professional appearance, and he already has his sights set on title fights in the future.

“I know I’m capable of getting there,” he remarked. “I love the life, I’m absolutely dedicated, and I want to start moving up to six and eight round fights, and perhaps 12 round title battles sometime next year.” Blane would like to win the gorgeous, historic Lonsdale Belt, which is presently empty, a reward that evaded his decorated father John.

Hyland senior was an Olympian who competed for Team GB in Los Angeles in 1984, losing to the great Sun Kil Moon – a Korean who had a 219-22 amateur record and went on to become a two-weight world champion as a pro – before crossing over and winning 11 of his 15 professional bouts.

One of those losses was for the British bantamweight title, which Blane would relish the opportunity to defend.

But he has a few other obligations to attend to first.

"Ellie, my companion, and I are getting."

