Blake’s 7 Returns with Reboot Led by Peter Hoar

Blake’s 7, the British sci-fi series that captured the imagination of fans in the late 1970s and early 1980s, is making a highly anticipated return to television. On January 19, 2026, it was confirmed that the iconic show will be rebooted, with Emmy-nominated director Peter Hoar taking the helm. Known for his work on acclaimed series like HBO’s *The Last of Us* and *Doctor Who*, Hoar brings his expertise to the project as the series aims to find its place in the evolving British genre TV landscape.

The reboot is being led by Multitude Productions, a new genre-focused company co-founded by Hoar, along with producer Matthew Bouch and West End figure Jason Haigh-Ellery. The production company’s mission is clear: to bring cult classics like *Blake’s 7* back to screens, infusing them with modern sensibilities while honoring their legacy. The team has already secured the rights to the show from the estate of Terry Nation, the creator of *Blake’s 7* and the famed *Doctor Who* Daleks.

Blake’s 7’s Bold Revival

The original *Blake’s 7* aired from 1978 to 1981, running for four seasons and 52 episodes. The series followed political dissident Roj Blake and his band of rebels as they fought against the totalitarian Terran Federation. Despite its modest production values and low-budget sets, *Blake’s 7* earned a dedicated fan base due to its gritty narrative, space opera elements, and political undertones.

Although there have been numerous failed attempts to revive the series over the years, this new iteration promises to be different. Multitude Productions is looking to both BBC and international streaming platforms for support. The team, including Bouch, aims to maintain the show’s British roots while exploring co-production options with American and European broadcasters like RTL. As they look to finalize the project’s direction, casting and writing discussions are already underway.

Peter Hoar, who will direct the reboot, shared his vision for the series, drawing comparisons to Disney ’s *Andor*. “It’s not about the budget, but about integrity, wit, and sophistication,” he explained. Hoar’s past work on *It’s a Sin*, *The Umbrella Academy*, and *Daredevil* reflects his ability to balance character-driven narratives with the high-concept nature of sci-fi, which will be key in bringing *Blake’s 7* to life for modern audiences.

Alongside *Blake’s 7*, Multitude Productions is developing a diverse slate of genre-driven projects. These include an adaptation of *The Search for the Dice Man*, the sequel to Luke Rhinehart’s *Dice Man*, and a series based on Patrick Carman’s *Skeleton Creek*, which Hoar has described as a “British *Stranger Things* crossed with *Skins*.” The company is also working on a sci-fi project with ITV and a crime series titled *Scammers*, in collaboration with former fraudster Tony Sales.

As Multitude pushes forward with these bold endeavors, its founders are aware of the risks. Bouch, reflecting on the changing landscape of British television, noted that there is a “gap in the market” for genre-based IP. With the decline of major genre franchises like *Doctor Who*, he believes *Blake’s 7* could fill that void. He also emphasized the importance of a collaborative, multi-writer approach, as opposed to the traditional UK showrunner model, which he believes can sometimes stifle creativity.

Although no release date has been set and casting remains under wraps, the *Blake’s 7* reboot is already generating buzz. Fans of the original series, along with newcomers, are eager to see how the show’s political themes and space drama will be reinterpreted in today’s television climate. With Hoar’s involvement and Multitude Productions’ ambitious plans, *Blake’s 7* looks poised to reclaim its place in British sci-fi history.