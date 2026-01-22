Blake Lively, Taylor Swift Texts Central to Sexual Harassment Legal Drama

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni has taken a dramatic turn, as text messages between Lively and pop star Taylor Swift have become pivotal evidence in Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit. The lawsuit, which claims mistreatment on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us, has drawn widespread attention and ignited fierce public debate, especially after the release of personal messages from the two celebrities.

Text Messages Expose Tensions and Support

In court documents made public on January 21, 2026, the text messages between Lively and Swift provide a glimpse into the emotional toll of the behind-the-scenes conflict. The exchanges, dating back to late 2024, highlight both the personal strain Lively experienced and the close support from Swift during this difficult period. At one point, Swift humorously remarked on a news story about Baldoni, suggesting his behavior was like “a horror film no one knows is taking place.” Lively, in turn, expressed how the situation led to a personal identity crisis, describing Baldoni’s actions and the atmosphere on set in stark terms.

Beyond venting, Lively also sought Swift’s creative help, asking her to review a script revision for the film. She referred to Baldoni as a “doofus director” and “clown,” thanking Swift for being an “epically heroic” friend. The texts underscore how deeply personal and professionally intertwined Lively’s struggles with Baldoni became, with Lively recounting the ordeal to her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

This dramatic turn of events came after Lively filed a complaint with California’s Civil Rights Department in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. She claimed that after raising concerns, she and others were subjected to invasive and inappropriate behavior from Baldoni and company CEO Jamey Heath. Lively’s complaint also accused them of running a retaliatory media campaign aimed at damaging her career and reputation.

Legal and Public Fallout

The legal fallout from Lively’s accusations has been swift and intense. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied all allegations, describing the claims as “completely false” and intended to harm Baldoni’s public image. The situation escalated further when it was revealed that William Morris Endeavor, Baldoni’s talent agency, dropped him as a client in December 2024, a move that raised questions about potential influence from Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, though WME denied any such pressure.

Meanwhile, Lively’s accusations have sparked strong reactions from the cast and crew. Jenny Slate, who starred alongside Baldoni in the film, voiced her support for Lively, calling her “a leader, loyal friend, and a trusted source of emotional support.” Author Colleen Hoover, whose novel inspired the film, also praised Lively’s honesty and patience in handling the situation.

As the case developed, additional legal drama emerged. Baldoni’s former publicist sued him for allegedly breaching contracts and participating in a smear campaign. Lively subpoenaed music mogul Scooter Braun in an attempt to investigate a supposed PR takedown involving Braun’s company, HYBE America. The ongoing lawsuits have escalated the legal complexity of the case, with Baldoni and his team countersuing Lively and Reynolds for defamation and civil extortion, although these claims were dismissed by a judge in mid-2025.

Throughout the legal wrangling, Taylor Swift’s involvement has remained a point of contention. Baldoni initially sought to subpoena Swift, believing she played a role in Lively’s attempts to gain creative control of the film. However, his legal team withdrew the request, and Swift’s spokesperson made it clear that she had no creative involvement with the film beyond licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the soundtrack.

As the lawsuit continues to unfold, the dispute has grown into a $400 million legal battle, with both sides engaging in a media war to sway public opinion. Lively’s legal team argues that the case represents serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni’s camp accuses Lively of orchestrating a media attack. With a trial set for later in 2025, this case is poised to become a major cultural flashpoint, with the stakes extending far beyond Hollywood’s typical disputes.