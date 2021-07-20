Blake Lively Speaks Out After a “Frightening” Paparazzi Experience With Kids: “Stop The Scary Exploitation!”

Blake Lively used Instagram on Monday to call for an end to the exploitation of celebrity children. Her statement comes only days after she chastised a tabloid for publishing paparazzi images of her and her children with Ryan Reynolds without her permission.

Lively applauded those who are “making a difference” by respecting the privacy of celebrity children in an Instagram Story on Monday. She singled out the account “Comments By Celebs,” which reposted her recent plea to photographers and media outlets to avoid posting photographs of celebrities’ minor children.

She captioned her message, “And thank you to everyone—publications, accounts, and all the PEOPLE—who have put their foot down to halt the terrifying exploitation of CHILDREN.” “You’re already making an impact!!! She added, “Thank you.”

The “Gossip Girl” alum’s comment to paparazzi photographs of her children published by a tabloid online was shared by “Comments by Celebs” on July 17. “Thank you for sharing,” Lively said in response to the Instagram page’s re-share. One simple thing people may do is unfollow and block any sites or accounts that post images of children.”

The actress also encouraged Instagram users to report pages that post photographs of celebrities’ children or to send them a personal note explaining why they don’t follow them. “Everyone is attempting to serve an audience,” she wrote. “So, if that audience makes it obvious that they don’t want something—like images of children obtained by males terrifying and following them—the newspaper or account will do what the audience wants,” she explained.

Many people have already stopped posting images of celebrity children, according to Lively, since people have demanded it. “So thank you to everyone who has already made a difference. And once again, thank you for sharing. She exclaimed, “It’s f**king terrifying.”

Lively previously described her recent experience with reporters following her children around all day as “frightening.” She lambasted the magazine behind the paparazzi images on Instagram when photos of her children leaked online, writing, “Where is your morals here?” That’s something I’d like to know. Or are you simply unconcerned about children’s safety?”

“It’s time for people to stop paying grown men to kidnap and hunt children. You could have published a lot of photographs without the kids. Please remove it. C’mon. “Get with the program,” she said. The message has subsequently been removed from the internet.