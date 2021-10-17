Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ Announcement of a Break From Making Movies.

After concluding production on his most recent project, Ryan Reynolds is taking a vacation from filming.

Reynolds, 44, announced on Instagram on Saturday that he had finished filming “Spirited,” his next Christmas film for Apple TV Plus. Since July, the actor had been a part of the production.

In his message, the “Free Guy” star also announced that this will be his final film for a while.

“On ‘Spirited,’ that’s it for me. Even three years ago, I’m not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a project this challenging “he said with a series of set photographs on Instagram. “It’s the ideal moment to take a break from filmmaking. I’m going to miss working with this amazingly talented group of creators and artists. Nowadays, kindness is just as important as brilliance. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with people who have both.” Reynolds also expressed his delight at rejoining with Octavia Spencer, whom he previously worked with on 2007’s “The Nines,” and working alongside Will Ferrell. Blake Lively, his wife, commented on his post with a witty remark. She responded, “Michael Caine did it first,” referring to reports that the British actor was retiring from acting. According to Variety, Caine’s rep has rejected the allegations, with insiders informing the publication that the 88-year-old actor is now reading screenplays for two new projects.

Spencer also reacted to Reynolds’ post, complimenting her co-star on his work in the next film. “You’re an incredible actor/singer/producer. Working with you, Will, and this incredible cast and crew was a blast! Take advantage of your free time “she penned

Reynolds is well-deserving of a respite. With “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Free Guy,” he’s already been in two films this year. Aside from “Spirited,” he also has “Red Notice,” a Netflix thriller starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, coming out next month. “Spirited” and “Free Guy” were both produced by Reynolds. When it first came out in August, “Free Guy” was a box office smash. With an estimated $26 million in its debut weekend, it ruled the American box office.

Reynolds stated that there will be a sequel just days after the comic action film’s debut. “Finally, after three years of promoting ‘Free Guy’ as an original IP film, Disney announced today that a sequel is in the works. “Woo hoo!!” he said, adding the hashtag “irony” to the mix.” The Netflix original series “Red Notice” will air on November 12th.