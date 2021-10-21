Blake Lively is enraged over an Instagram post that she claims is ‘exploiting’ her and Ryan Reynolds’ children.

Blake Lively was enraged after images of her and Ryan Reynolds’ children were leaked online, and she expressed gratitude to those who understood and supported her during the process.

Reynolds and the “Shallows” actress had three children together: James, Inez, and Betty. When it comes to their children, the couple is very particular about not posting images on social media that reveal their faces. As a result, when the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account posted a photo of Lively and Reynolds with their children on its page, she was enraged.

According to E! News, she said, “This is very disturbing.” “I’ve told you that these men are stalking and harassing my children. And you’re still doing it. You said you’d put an end to it. You made a personal vow to me. This isn’t a casual expression of gratitude. You, too, are abusing extremely young children. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please “This is acceptable to some parents.” “We. Aren’t,” she clarified.

Since then, the post has been removed. Blake thanked individuals who supported her and unfollowed pages that did not respect the wishes of their children’s parents.

“Thank you to everyone who is UNFOLLOWING child exploitation accounts. YOU are the only one who can make a difference. Thank you for being so trustworthy. Thank you,” she commented on her Instagram Story, alongside a snapshot of a fan criticizing platforms that publish photos of celebrities’ children without their permission.

No one in the film, music, or sports industries would want their children to be hounded or harassed by a gang of males, according to the fan. “Sorry to see this is continuing to happen to you and your family Blake,” one of her supporters said.

Lively isn’t the only celebrity mother who avoids posting photos of her children on social media. The habit of photographing celebrity children was also denounced by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The pair established the “No Kids Policy,” which prohibits media outlets from purchasing and publishing images of celebrity children.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sophie Jonas on “Game of Thrones,” also chastised anyone who attempted to picture her and Joe Jonas’ daughter, Willa.

“She is my daughter,” says the father. “She didn’t beg for this life, to be photographed,” Turner stated in a video that has since been removed, according to E! News. “It’s f—king creepy that mature men are photographing a newborn without their consent.” I’m repulsed and disgusted, and I politely request that everyone stop following us around and refrain from photographing or printing our daughter. It’s horrible, and you’re part of it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.