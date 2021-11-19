Blake Lively Explains Why She Doesn’t Drink At Parties: ‘It’s A Little Alienating.’

Blake Lively doesn’t drink alcohol and feels excluded from gatherings because of it, so she created her own non-alcoholic beverage line.

Lively may not drink, but she is an extremely gregarious person. The inventor of Betty Buzz talked to reporters about why she doesn’t drink alcohol and how she came up with the idea for her own brand of non-alcoholic mixers.

People cited the “Shallows” actress as stating, “I don’t drink because I don’t like the affects of alcohol, but I enjoy being a part of it.” “I enjoy social situations. I enjoy seeing people come together. I found that not drinking may be a bit alienating at times, because you don’t feel — and maybe it’s just in your head — but you don’t feel like you’re a part of it.” Because Lively wants to party but doesn’t drink alcohol, she created Betty Buzz, a bottled beverage that comes in five flavors and can be blended with booze or consumed on its own. Tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime, and ginger beer are the five tastes.

“When we originally started talking about this firm, one of the first questions we got was, “Are we going to be carrying a boulder up a hill since you don’t drink and mixers are designed to mix with alcohol?” That’s their name, after all “Ryan Reynolds’ wife clarified the situation. “So, as someone who doesn’t drink, are you going to have credibility in this space?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, because I feel like I’m someone who really enjoys the flavor,’ and that was the end of it.” Even though her husband is the owner of Aviation Gin, the “Gossip Girl” alum said she is typically the mixologist at her events. She enjoys making great cocktails for people and even revealed a technique she learned: add one or two “drops” of liquor to a mixed drink, similar to how you would add bitters, to give it taste without the alcohol.

She also recommended moistening the rim of the glass with a dab of liquor before salting it, as one would do with tequila for a virgin margarita, because this would hold the salt in place and just give the drink a taste of alcohol.

In related developments, Lively recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on a music video for the latter's song.