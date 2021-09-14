Blackpink’s Rosé Makes Her Met Gala Debut In YSL [Photos].

As a global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Blackpink’s Rosé made her debut at the prestigious Met Gala.

Roseanne Park, aka Rosé, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, escorted by Anthony Vaccarello, a Belgian fashion designer and the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent.

The K-Pop diva was a first-time attendee at the glittering event, but she exuded confidence as she posed gamely for the photographers on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is an annual event that brings together top models, designers, and celebrities to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s also the first day of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion show.

CL, a former member of 2NE1, was also present on the red carpet, wearing an Alexander Wang denim coat over a white undergarment.

Rose and rapper CL’s appearance at the Met Gala is historic for K-Pop fans because it is the first time that female idols have been invited to the prestigious event. Psy, Rain, and EXO boyband member Lay Zhang were the first three male K-Pop artists to be invited to the event.

On Twitter, Blackpink’s fans, known as Blinks, celebrated Rosé’s Met Gala appearance.

One fan remarked, “This is the main event.”

Another admirer simply praised Rosé’s elegant evening gown, writing, “Simple and chic.”

However, one fan was dissatisfied with Saint Laurent’s choice of outfit for the K-Pop star. “They got my girl so wrong, she looks good but not met gala good, if that makes sense, because this looks like something she’d wear to a random event.” “She is deserving of the best,” the admirer wrote.

Previously, speculations on Rosé’s appearance for the Met Gala were thick after she was spotted on Sept. 11 leaving Seoul’s Incheon Airport for New York City.

A day later, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs posted a snap of Rosé leaving a YSL fitting.

Rosé was scouted as YSL’s new brand ambassador in 2020 when she was spotted at the front row of Maison’s Paris show as per Teen Vogue.

The brand announced the 24-year-old singer’s appointment as the new ambassador in a black and white short clip tagging renowned British photographer and director David Sims in June 2020.

This year’s The Met Gala is co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour are the event’s honorary chairs.