Blackpink’s “How You Like That” surpasses 1 billion views on YouTube, setting a new record.

After its music video for “How You Like That” hit the billion views mark on Nov. 5, Blackpink became the latest girl group to join the club.

The song is currently the girl group’s fifth music video to achieve one billion views, joining “Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah,” and “As If It’s Your Last” as previous singles to do so.

According to the group’s label, YG Entertainment, “How You Like That” was released on June 26, 2020, and it took exactly 505 days to reach the billion-dollar mark.

Since its debut on YouTube, the music video for “How You Like That” has received over 1.3 billion views.

Since holding the record for the first music video by a K-pop group to exceed 1 billion views on YouTube in 2019 for the song “Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du,” Blackpink has been surfing the success wave like a pro.

Psy, the K-pop megastar, was the only Korean artist to obtain over a billion views on the music streaming platform for the songs “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman” prior to this.

It appears like Blackpink fans have completely forgotten about the controversy that surrounded the music video for “How You Like That” in 2020.

While the song became YouTube’s most-watched video in less than 24 hours after its premiere in July of last year, it was dogged by charges of abusing Hinduism because it used a deity as a background prop.

After thousands of fans filed an online petition to have the video removed from YouTube, YG Entertainment modified the video and obscured the image.

The Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) had previously blocked Blackpink’s music video “Kill This Love” from airing on their station because it depicted Rosé driving without wearing a seat belt, which is against the country’s traffic laws.

The video shows Rosé driving a car with the word “ego” on the license plate while singing the song’s lyrics, “What Should I Do?” “I can’t tolerate being so frail.” During the marketing of the “Kill This Love” album, promotional images of the band displayed scrapes and bruises on their faces, which appeared to be signs of domestic abuse.

Fans attacked the shot, while others pointed out that it corresponds to the song’s lyrics, which discuss poisonous relationships.

Here’s a tweet from 2019 criticizing the promotional photo for “Kill This Love.”

"Fire whoever thought this was a good idea for a photocard." It was disgusting to me. Blackpink is capable of more. "Abuse isn't an A E S T H E T I C," tweeted the Twitter user.