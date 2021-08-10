Blackpink’s dance performance video for “How You Like That” has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube.

Blackpink is a force to be reckoned with.

On YouTube, the dancing performance video for its 2020 hit song “How You Like That” has received over 800 million views.

On Aug. 9, the popular South Korean girl group, which has over 63.8 million subscribers on the network, announced the achievement via its official Twitter account.

The group’s official handle tweeted, “#BLACKPINK’How You Like That’ Dance Performance Video HITS 800 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube.” “Thank you so much, BLINKs all around the world!”

The tweet was followed by an unique poster highlighting Blackpink’s latest milestone, which has received over 88,000 likes so far.

Blackpink’s management company, YG Entertainment, also tweeted about the group’s recent milestone.

The graphic was also uploaded on Blackpink’s official Instagram account.

The music video, which was uploaded on Youtube on July 5, 2020, reached the milestone only a few weeks after marking its first anniversary on the platform, according to Allkpop, who added that the video already had over 700 million views in May.

Given the group’s previous accomplishments, this new milestone should come as no surprise.

According to Allkpop, Blackpink’s practice video for its 2018 single “DDU-DU DDU-DU” received 400 million views on YouTube just last month.

Its dancing practice video for the song “Kill This Love” has already surpassed the 400-million-view milestone on YouTube.

According to Koreabooreport, citing TMI News, Blackpink also topped the list of the most successful girl groups in South Korea this week. The group was crowned No. 1 in terms of musical success in both the local and international music arenas, out of seven artists that included second-generation Hallyu wave pioneers Wondergirls.

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo also set records in September 2020 when their song “Ice Cream,” written in collaboration with Selena Gomez, reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In October of previous year, “Lovesick Girls” also reached No. 1.

With the premiere of “Blackpink: The Movie” in South Korea last week, the group, which debuted in 2016, marked its fifth year in the industry. The 100-minute film, according to the South China Morning Post, allows each member of the group to express their thoughts on the group’s career.

Of course, each of its members impresses everyone with their distinct achievements. Blackpink fans, often known as BLINKS, recently celebrated after the music video for Jennie’s breakthrough single “SOLO” topped 700 million views on YouTube.

