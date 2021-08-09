Blackpink is the most successful girl group in South Korea of all time.

According to a local news variety show, South Korea’s pop music scene is swamped with multiple rival female groups, but Blackpink has been regarded as the most successful of them all.

TMI News recently published a list of South Korea’s most successful girl groups, which includes second-generation musicians that paved the road for subsequent girl groups to gain international recognition.

Entertainment news website Koreaboo shared the chart, which ranked the seven girl groups based on their musical success.

Blackpink is at the top of the charts. Blackpink is regarded as the most successful South Korean girl group of all time, with a following that includes both domestic and foreign admirers.

Jennie Kim, Lisa Manoban, Roseann Park, and Kim Ji-Soo smashed records five years after their debut in 2016, when their song “Ice Cream,” written in collaboration with Selena Gomez, reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020.

In October of the same year, the girl group’s song “Lovesick Girls” reached No. 1.

The release of “Blackpink: The Movie” in South Korea last week marked the group’s fifth anniversary.

Next is Twice, a JYP Entertainment group formed in 2015. Since the release of their debut album, “The Story Begins,” the nine-member ensemble has been breaking records. It is well known for its hit “Cheer Up,” which was the year’s top-selling single in 2016.

Girls Generation, a girl group that debuted in 2007, is ranked third on the list. They reigned as K-pop queens during their time, even though they are no longer actively marketing as a group. “Lion Heart,” “I Got A Boy,” and their debut single, “Gee,” are among the group’s most well-known hits.

2NE1 is in fourth place. Since its debut in 2009, it has been regarded as one of the most successful and popular girl groups in the generation K-pop music scene.

Before disbanding in 2016, the trio had hit singles like “I Am The Best,” “Fire,” and “Come Back Home.” In 2009, the group won the Song of the Year award and the Daesang award for their song “I Don’t Care.”

The next group on the list is KARA, one of Japan’s most successful girl groups. Its members were the first Korean female idols to perform at the Tokyo Dome, earning it the title of “most cherished.”

On the list, I’m number six. Brief News from Washington Newsday.