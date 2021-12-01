Blackpink is the most popular K-pop artist on YouTube, with over a million subscribers.

YouTube has become a crucial barometer for measuring the success of Korean musicians as K-pop tracks gain increasing popularity around the world. YouTube is frequently used by entertainment firms to measure the amount of acceptability of new releases, particularly those aimed at an international audience. The five most popular K-pop artists on YouTube are listed below.

1. The color blackpink

BLINKS, or Blackpink fans, celebrated on social media recently when the K-pop trio became the first artist on YouTube to reach 70 million followers. Since launching their YouTube channel on June 28, 2016, the group has seen a steady increase in subscribers as well as increased views on their music videos.

The singing duo “How You Like That” was named YouTube’s most subscribed artist on Sunday. With 70.1 million subscribers, Blackpink’s most popular video to date is “Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du,” which has 1.7 billion views. The band, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, beat Justin Bieber to the top spot, with 66.4 million subscribers on the platform.

2. BTSBTS may have won three American Music Awards, but with 61.3 million subscribers, they are just second to Blackpink. The Bangtan Boys’ “Mic Drop” is their most viewed video, with over 1 billion views. They are the first act to have four sold-out shows in SoFi stadium.

3. Psychologist

Anyone who has been following K-pop for a while knows that Psy’s big hit “Gangnam Style” cleared the way for South Korean artists to break into the international stage in the early 2010s. Psy’s YouTube channel, which was founded in October 2010, has 15.3 million followers and “Gangnam Style” is the most viewed tune on the platform, with 4.2 billion views. The well-known song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2012, thanks to its easy-to-follow dancing moves.

4. The Great Explosion

Despite the fact that Big Bang is now on hiatus following their discharge from mandatory military duty in 2019, they are still known as the “Kings of K-pop.”

The group has 13.9 million subscribers, with “Bang Bang Bang” receiving 566 million views as their most popular video. The popularity of “Bang Bang Bang,” which was released in 2016, grew again last year as its dancing steps became popular among TikTok users.

5. TWO TIMES

After their freshly released album "Formula of Love: O+T=Billboard 200 last month, this girl group, which debuted in 2015, recently reached an important milestone. They have a total of 12.5 million views on YouTube.