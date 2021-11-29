Blackpink is the first artist to reach 70 million subscribers on YouTube.

Blackpink, a South Korean girl group, is the first artist to reach 70 million followers on YouTube’s video sharing platform.

According to their management organization, YG Entertainment, the female quintet has over 70 million users on the video sharing network.

After launching their YouTube account on June 28, 2016, the “How You Like That” singers accomplished the feat in just five years and five months.

The female quartet surpassed Justin Bieber, who now has 66.4 million YouTube subscribers, to take second place among musicians with the most subscribers.

In addition, Lisa’s exclusive performance video for “Money” on YouTube surpassed 300 million views on Monday.

“BLINKs everywhere, thank you so much!” said Blackpink’s official twitter account in a statement to the famed girl group’s followers (known as BLINKs).

Lisa revealed that the trio is working on new songs in a recent interview with the “Zach Sang Show,” even as she promotes her solo album, which was released in September.

“We’re back together,” Lisa said quietly when asked if the group is back in the studio.

“That’s like a secret,” she continued. Yeah, we’re [getting]back together.” The host then asked the “Lalisa” singer if she had any plans to collaborate with other artists on her second album.

Knowing that BLINKs have been asking for a new album from the group, Lisa responded without hesitation that she is cheering for a new Blackpink project.

“She stated,” she said “Because I recently concluded my solo project, I haven’t given it much attention. Fans are longing for us to reunite with Blackpink, therefore I believe we should do so. ‘When is the return going to be?’ say the BLINKs.” Following her return from the United States, the 24-year-old Blackpink member was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in isolation.

Blackpink previously collaborated with Dua Lipa in 2018 for “Kiss And Make Up,” Lady Gaga in 2020 for “Sour Candy,” and Selena Gomez in 2020 for “Ice Cream.”

Meanwhile, Jisoo’s drama “Snowdrop,” starring multi-award winner Jung Hae-In, will premiere on Disney Plus on December 18 and will be available to stream.

Watch the new “Snowdrop” teaser, which shows the leads meeting on the dance floor before taking a romantic bike ride.