‘Black Widow’ is a ‘Origin Story,’ but Natasha Romanoff isn’t one of them.

Scarlett Johansson’s debut standalone picture, Black Widow, has been a long time coming for Marvel fans. But, because it begins years into her Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure, it isn’t your typical origin story. The director, on the other hand, does define it in that manner – for a different character.

Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff in the film ‘Black Widow.’

Marvel Fans Unite on the Film’s Original Release Date for ‘Black Widow’

In Iron Man 2, Johansson debuted as Natasha Romanoff. Her origins, though, remained a mystery: she’s a spy who joined SHIELD and became a member of the superhero squad in The Avengers. She remained a member of the team until her demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow is set. In 2021, Johansson told Total Film, “That specific point [in Natasha’s life]allowed us the opportunity to explore the character in a period where she belongs to no one: she has no family, she’s not working for an organization.”

Kevin Feige, Marvel’s president, wanted it to be a family story.

Natasha would be the center of attention if her Avengers family was absent. But that wasn’t the story Marvel President Kevin Feige had in mind; instead, he envisioned a family drama. “I was perplexed by that decision,” director Cate Shortland remarked. “And then, toward the end, I realized Kevin and I shared similar visions.”

Yelena Belova, a younger Black Widow from Natasha’s days in the Red Room, Melina Vostokoff, an older Black Widow, and Alexei Shostakov, a super-soldier known as the Red Guardian, make up the family in question. They play the roles of Natasha’s sister, mother, and father.

It’s a “origin narrative” for Yelena, according to the director.