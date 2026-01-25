Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin Dies Aged 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the 26-year-old guitarist and co-founder of the British rock band Black Midi, has tragically passed away following a prolonged struggle with his mental health. The sad news was confirmed today through a heartfelt statement from his father, Tony, shared on the Instagram page of the band’s record label, Rough Trade Records.

“It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health,” read the message. “A talented musician and a kind, loving man finally succumbed despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old.”

In his emotional tribute, Tony Kwasniewski-Kelvin urged others to check in on their loved ones to prevent similar tragedies. “He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men,” he added.

Tributes Pour In From Friends and Fans

The news of Matt’s passing has reverberated throughout the music world, with an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and industry figures. BBC 6Music’s Mary Anne Hobbs expressed her grief, saying, “I’m so very sad and sorry to hear this tragic news. Rest in peace Matt, you beautiful genius.” Fans flooded social media with their condolences, describing him as “one of the youngest and most groundbreaking musicians of our generation” and recalling his brilliance both as a person and as a performer.

Matt was an integral part of Black Midi, a band known for their genre-defying sound and intense performances. He formed the group in 2017 alongside Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson, all alumni of the BRIT School. The band quickly gained attention for their unique style, playing their first gig at Brixton Windmill and releasing their debut single the following year. Black Midi’s first album, Schlagenheim, was released in 2019 and garnered critical acclaim, even being shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Though Matt left the band in 2021 to focus on his mental health, the remaining members of Black Midi expressed their full support for their bandmate’s decision. They expressed optimism about the future, writing at the time, “We’re fully behind our best mate in his recovery. Can’t wait ’til we can all be play together again soon.”

The band carried on as a trio, releasing Cavalcade and Hell Fire before taking a break in 2024 to focus on individual projects.

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin is remembered as a gifted and beloved figure in the music world, his legacy continuing to inspire both his bandmates and a devoted fanbase. His untimely death serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing struggles many face with mental health, and his family has urged others to reach out for help when needed.