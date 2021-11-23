Black Friday 2021 deals from the Martin Lewis Money Saving Expert team include Amazon, Argos, Matalan, Game, and Shark.

Black Friday 2021 is just a few days away, and many consumers will seek guidance and offers from Martin Lewis Money Saving Experts.

Fortunately for shoppers, the team has already released its predictions for all of the finest offers available this time of year, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

The list compiled by Money Saving Expert contains bargains from major shops such as Amazon, Apple, M&S, and others; however, keep in mind that these are merely estimates of when firms will begin their promotions.

Zara’s intentions for the Black Friday shopping event in 2021

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Money Saving Expert has compiled a comprehensive list of Black Friday and Christmas sale offers to look out for.

Everything at French Connection is 20% off.

IKEA’s Christmas tree costs £9. (runs until Christmas Eve)

Seats on Ryanair are on sale.

Official London Theatre.com tickets range from £10 to £50. Theatre tickets for the West End Illy is offering a 50% discount on coffee machines. Daily discounts and price matching are available on eBay. Deals on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games Everything at Gap is 50% off online. Marks and Spencer is a retailer based in the United Kingdom. – Up to 50% off cosmetic products and more Nike offers a 25% discount on full-price items as well as a discount code. Sainsbury’s is having a 25% off deal on Tuesday. Argos offers a free voucher with every transaction. Selfridges has a 20% off code. Everything from ASOS is up to 70% discount. H&M is offering a 20% discount on all items, including clearance items. ‘Special bargains’ at Matalan TalkTalk offers fibre internet for £21 per month. With large purchases, Apple offers a gift card. Code for a 20% discount is available. Shop Disney and save 20% on 1,000+ items. Ralph Lauren is offering 20-30% off select goods. Urban Outfitters is offering up to 50% off certain items. RNIB – a free Santa letter is available. Braille Kurt Geiger is having a 50% off deal. Amex offers a £5 cashback. Free Santa letter from the Royal Mail (deadline December 10) Most goods at The Body Shop are 40% off. Marks & Spencer is offering a 30% discount on Christmas decorations. No. 7 is half-priced. No. 7 is a stunning woman. Boots has a Star Gift Set. Christmas decorations are 30% off at John Lewis. IKEA is having a winter sale with up to 50% off online and in stores. Winter bargain on Virgin Atlantic 14p Christmas vegetables at supermarkets (supermarket price war) ‘January’ discount on British Airways (runs until February 2) H&M is having a sale with up to 50% off (likely to boost to 70 percent ) ASOS is having a deal with up to 70% off (likely to boost to 80 percent ) EasyJet is offering 350,000 seats for £19.99 each. “The summary has come to an end.”