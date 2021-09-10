Blac Chyna Net Worth: OnlyFans Creator Earns $20 Million Per Month.

Last year, Blac Chyna was only one of several celebrities who signed up for subscription site OnlyFans, but she has now moved to the top of the profits list.

Angela Renée White, Chyna’s true name, rose to prominence after Drake mentioned her in one of his songs in 2010.

She’s since performed in a number of music videos and TV shows, as well as launching a number of self-branded businesses, most of which revolve around beauty products and services.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television personality and social media entrepreneur now has a net worth of $10 million.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Chyna’s income comes from her OnlyFans account, where she earns an estimated $20 million every month. This is nearly double the monthly revenue of the site’s second-highest-earning creator, Bella Thorne, who made $1 million in less than 24 hours after joining OnlyFans last year.

Chyna, who has 16.1 million Instagram followers, charges $19.99 per month to her OnlyFans subscribers to view her content. She has 155 posts and approximately 16,000 likes on her Facebook page thus far.

In April 2020, the 33-year-old model revealed her OnlyFans page on Instagram with a sneak peek of a foot fetish video that shows her foot stomping on a bowl of grapes.

As the number of registered OnlyFans users grows, her revenues from the subscription website are projected to rise. According to Bloomberg, the site had over 130 million members as of August.

While this was Chyna’s first public appearance with a camming service, she previously worked as a stripper to help pay for her college tuition. She later dropped out since balancing her academics and work became too difficult for her.

Chyna pursued modeling as a career after graduating from high school and earned deals with various publications, including Dimepiece Magazine, where she was featured on the front cover. The stripper-turned-model earned more jobs and grew her portfolio, finally appearing in magazines like Straight Stuntin’ and Black Men’s.

Chyna rose to prominence in the hip-hop and urban communities, and Drake mentioned her in his 2010 song “Miss Me.” She was cast as Nicki Minaj’s body double in Kanye West’s 2010 single “Monster” music video, which included Minaj, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver.

Chyna participated on a number of TV shows throughout the next few years, including “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.