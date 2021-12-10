Blac Chyna is being investigated by the police for an alleged hostage situation in a Sacramento hotel room.

After a night party in her hotel room in Sacramento went south, Blac Chyna is being investigated by the cops.

After the model and socialite allegedly held her against her will, a young woman broke out of Chyna’s hotel room at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand, according to an exclusive footage obtained by The Sun. Ron Knighton, 35, the woman’s friend, recorded the footage.

The article and video could not be independently verified and confirmed by the International Business Times.

According to the article, the woman and Knighton were invited to a Black Friday party thrown by Chyna in her hotel room. When Chyna, whose true name is Angela Renée White, became irritated with Knighton’s buddy, the atmosphere abruptly changed.

“Everyone was having a fantastic time; the cocktails were flowing, and there was a lot of energy in the suite,” Knighton added. “All of a sudden, Chyna shrieked at my friend, ‘Shut the f—k up,’ or she’d beat both of our a—es.” “The energy immediately changed, so we decided it was best to leave at that moment,” he said, “but when I started to go out, she shut the door behind me and held my companion in the room.” Knighton reportedly waited for his friend to leave the room for nearly 20 minutes, according to the outlet. When Chyna’s crew came up to her suite and knocked on the door, he was merely in the corridor.

Knighton called at his pal to come out as Chyna unlocked and opened the door. Behind Chyna, a woman came through the open door and fled down the corridor, sobbing.

Knighton consoled his companion as they made their way into the elevator, telling her, “It’s not because of you. She’s high on cocaine and completely insane.” There was no evidence of drug use at the hotel, according to the publication.

Chyna pursued them, and he informed her that they were going because he would not tolerate her disrespecting him and his friend in her room.

Knighton told The Sun, “It was pretty unusual because the evening had started out really wonderfully.”

He claims that even if his friend was crying and screaming, Chyna would not let her leave her room. He described Chyna as a “complete bully.”

“I’m not sure what she was trying to accomplish,” he continued, “but it was just embarrassing and a very frightening end to the night.”

