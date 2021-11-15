‘Bizarre’ Double Standards Around Aging: ‘Men Become Distinguished And Women Become Invisible,’ says Bradley Whitford.

Brad Whitford opened up on the double standards that exist when it comes to aging.

Whitford, 62, makes his debut in the latest issue of Sexiest Man Alive. The American actor and producer discussed aging and the disparities between men and women when it comes to this topic.

He told People, “Honestly, males are lucky as heck.” “We’re praised for growing old. It’s both unjust and insane. My mother, who had no connection to show business, used to complain about how unfair it is that males became famous but women become invisible. I have a sibling