Birkenhead Priory will host a Christmas bazaar featuring a choir and crafts.

Birkenhead Priory is hosting a Christmas market on the grounds of the approximately 900-year-old Benedictine Priory for one day only.

Visitors can peruse a variety of stalls selling one-of-a-kind presents, eat and drink festively, and participate in Christmas crafts.

A Christmas choir, Christchurch Port Sunlight Handbell Ringers, and Mellowmoods acoustic guitar will perform within the ruins of the Great Hall.

Face painting will be available from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christmas market.

The market is free to enter, and visitors may also climb St Mary’s Tower’s 101 steps for stunning views of the waterfront, Liverpool skyline, Cammell Laird shipyards, and Wirral.

Climbing the tower has timed periods available on the day, so see a member of staff to make an appointment.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on December 5. Warm clothing and good footwear are encouraged because the event will be held outside beneath covered gazebos.

Priory Street, Birkenhead, CH41 5, is the location of Birkenhead Priory.