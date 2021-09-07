Birkenhead is planning a park in the style of New York and Paris.

Dock Branch Park will be developed on the derelict former Dock Branch railway line as part of the Wirral town’s redevelopment plans.

The park was inspired by The High Line in New York and the Promenade Plantee in Paris, according to Wirral Council, and has the ability to bring people together while also allowing them to be closer to heritage and environment.

The park’s initial phase will stretch 800 meters from Tower Road to Argyle Street.

Although it is now known as ‘Dock Branch Park,’ residents are encouraged to submit suggestions for a new name.

To build a new treetop walking and cycling route, previous proposals to fill up the cutting, raise it up to street level, and establish bus lanes alongside cycle paths have been revised.

Dock Branch Park is a crucial component of the council’s plan to redevelop Birkenhead, which also includes a new location for Birkenhead Market, a modern residential quarter, and new food and beverage establishments.

Dock Branch Park is scheduled to open in the autumn of 2022 and will take two years to complete.

“Dock Branch Park is a wonderful illustration of our overall development aspirations for Birkenhead,” said Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee. It’s big, it’s transformational, and it’ll take a long time to complete.

“The park is critical to achieving the vision for Birkenhead and establishing an urban ‘garden city’ that our communities are proud of, as well as attracting more people to visit and call Birkenhead ‘home.’

“Rather than designing Dock Branch Park and then asking what you think,” the Labour councillor continued, “we want to hear from you immediately, so you can help shape this once-in-a-generation initiative right from the start.”

“This project has the potential to influence how people move around and think about Birkenhead, so please visit Have Your Say before October 29 to offer your thoughts.”

"At Mott MacDonald, we seek to better society," stated Marc Nadim, Built Environment Sector Lead at Mott MacDonald, the development consultancy guiding the park design.

