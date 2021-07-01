Birkenhead is getting a new container village and a Baltic-style food hall as part of its ongoing reconstruction.

As the area’s dynamic regeneration proceeds, a new container village will be built in Birkenhead, replete with office space and a Baltic-style food market.

Start-Yard, which will open near Birkenhead Priory on Church Street, will include containers and wooden pods for small, emerging enterprises, as well as a cafe.

Chris Lee, a Liverpool businessman, is leading the charge, with the first phase set to begin in September.

Mr Lee, who lives near the Wirral Circular Trail, expects that exciting developments such as Wirral Council’s massive Birkenhead regeneration plan, Woodside Ferry Village, Make CIC’s Hamilton Square base, and new pubs, cafes, and restaurants would transform the area into a “destination.”

Mr Lee anticipates that, with dozens of units, the site would see a quick turnover of tenants as businesses exceed the 16,000sq ft space and relocate.

The first phase will include the opening of a cafe and the first of 24 containers, with the second phase following early next year with the opening of the food hall and the remaining containers.

“I’m not only in it for my business; my business will only thrive if other people surrounding it survive as well,” he told the ECHO.

“The more the merrier – we want varied eclectic spheres in our creative community, thus the more the merrier.

“We really need the work, rest, and play aspect, as well as other businesses coming in, so it becomes a thing.”

He believes the Hamilton Square neighborhood will become “like the Baltic Triangle” in less than ten years.

Mr Lee, a former creative director at Wade Smith, continued, “It’s taken me three or four years to locate somewhere, and as luck would have it, I didn’t know about Wirral Council’s plans when I acquired the property.”

“It was just blind faith,” says the narrator. It was very fortuitous, really, after I got involved and started talking to the council and learning about their plans.”

“It’s going to be really adaptable and different,” he said of the formerly derelict structure near Birkenhead priory, which was formerly used as Cammell Laird’s old motor works department.

