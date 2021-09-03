Bingo Bingo has a prize pool of £25,000 to be won.

Starting Monday, September 13th, we’ll be giving away 15 prizes of £250 apiece for checking out a full line of bingo numbers, as well as a whopping £2,000 for a full house.

Not only that, but on the last week of the month-long bingo fiesta, we’ll be giving away double money, resulting in a gigantic £4,000 full house prize.

The Liverpool Insider Your Bingo Bingo game card can be found in the Washington Newsday.

Each weekly game has six grids to play, so keep the card safe!

Between Monday, September 13 and Saturday, October 9, we will be posting bingo numbers in the newspapers every day.

Cross off any of the numbers that occur on your game card for the week of the game in play.

You can collect the reward for that game once you have crossed off a whole line on your card in any of the grids for that game.

As the phrase goes, you have to be in it to win it, so remember to pick up a copy of the newspaper next week and you might be calling ‘house’ and earning some large cash rewards.

Visit www.bingo-bingo.co.uk for more information on how to play, prizes, and terms and conditions.

“Puzzle Digest is ecstatic to be collaborating with Reach Plc to bring old school puzzles back to life.

Twenty-one of Reach is bringing back bingo, which will be available to play exclusively every day for four weeks.

Regional titles owned by Plc.

In collaboration with the UK’s top commercial national and regional news publisher

It’s quite thrilling for us to present this enjoyable game to the British people. We’re excited to get the word out.

excitement and delight, as well as a slew of cash prizes!”