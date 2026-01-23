Billy Crudup Talks London Life: From Curry Spots to Graffiti in Hyde Park

Actor Billy Crudup, known for his acclaimed roles in “Almost Famous” and “The Morning Show,” opens up about his unique connection to London, where he has spent decades performing and relaxing in the city. Now in the capital for his latest stage production, “High Noon,” at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Crudup shares insights into his life in London, where the busy actor balances work, leisure, and a love for the city’s vibrant energy.

A Walk Through London’s Streets and History

For Crudup, London is a familiar home away from home. Having visited the city for over 30 years, the New Yorker feels deeply connected to its rhythm and architecture. “I love London. As a New Yorker, I feel very at home here,” he says, noting that the city’s mix of old and new creates a unique atmosphere. Currently staying in a modern executive apartment near Bond Street, he reminisces about past visits and stays, including a memorable time in Camden when working on a play. “Camden was as comfortable as anywhere else to me,” he recalls, emphasizing London’s walkability, a characteristic he appreciates for both its charm and historical value.

When taking time off from his hectic schedule, Crudup enjoys wandering through places like Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, where he says he can lose himself in the city’s rich history. “In London, I’m constantly stopping by some plaque or another about who has lived in this townhouse,” he adds. For the actor, these walks are as much about personal reflection as they are about enjoying the scenery, with a particular spot in Hyde Park near the Royal Albert Hall providing him with a rare sense of tranquility while working on complex projects.

From Curry to Graffiti: London’s Hidden Gems

Culinary experiences also stand out for Crudup, who recalls a particularly unforgettable meal. “A chicken tikka masala. It was a special kind of chicken masala that I’d never had before, and it’s still a memorable meal for me today,” he shares, though he can’t remember the exact name of the street-corner dive where he dined. But food isn’t the only thing that makes London special to him. The actor also has a more unconventional tie to the city: graffiti. “There’s a bench — a different bench — in Hyde Park with my initials on it,” he says, a playful nod to his love for the city’s hidden treasures.

Despite his success on screen and stage, Crudup’s everyday life in London involves much more than just high-profile events. His flat’s proximity to Heathrow and experiences with London’s vibrant culture have inspired his deep affection for the city. He also enjoys a special connection to his friends in Notting Hill, whose townhouses offer an escape from his busy schedule. As for his more extravagant hobbies, he jokingly remarks, “Golfing trips… I can’t think of anything more extravagant than travelling for something so stupid,” while noting the expense of such activities compared to more meaningful investments like his son’s college education.

Though Crudup has an impressive career, it’s clear that his time in London allows him to step back and reflect on both personal and professional milestones. This mixture of play, work, and reflection defines his approach to living in the city — something he’s learned over his decades-long relationship with London. With his play “High Noon” running until March 6 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Crudup continues to embrace the city’s blend of tradition and innovation, all while making memories in its most iconic and unexpected corners.