Billionaire Bill Gates tweets a photo of Wirral beach, prompting the best comments.

Bill Gates, the billionaire creator of Microsoft, is well-known around the world for his philanthropic activities in aiding communities all around the world.

But now he’s revealed himself as an admirer of New Brighton, a Wirral beauty spot – sort of.

As part of his important work to combat the menace of climate change, the business billionaire has been attending the crucial COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow.

He made a blog entry on his GatesNotes website at the opening of the meeting, explaining his message to world leaders on what has to be done to preserve the planet from destruction.

His blog was framed by an above image of a beach with the words “COP26 NET ZERO 2050 Make a Plan for Our Future” written in large letters.

It didn’t take long for observant Merseysiders to notice that the beach in question was located near New Brighton, one of Wirral’s most popular coastal resorts.

The photo was taken in June, when the massive message was inscribed on the beach as part of an art work aimed at increasing awareness of the current conference.

As part of an exhibition by artists Sand in Your Eye, the phrase was put next to 26 ice sculptures of children.

The tweet drew a lot of attention, including some amusing retorts from residents of Wirral and Merseyside who were amused to see one of the world’s most famous individuals sending a photograph of one of their local beauty spots.

“How was Laser Quest & Bowling mate?” Scott Froggatt inquired of the entrepreneur.

“Bill mate, I’ll buy you a pint in The Bow Legged Beagle,” Ben Leadbetter offered.

“Bill Gates loves an image of New Brighton,” Wirral Steve commented on Twitter.

Lord Nathan Mort was taken aback. “Bill Gates using a photo of New Brighton to raise awareness of COP26 is incredible,” he remarked. However, Coops, a fellow Twitter user, joked that the Microsoft founder was now a ‘wool.’ The Wirral Council responded to Bill Gates’ blog article by simply saying, “Looks familiar.”