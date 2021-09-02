Billie Piper Talks Working On ‘Rare Beasts’ While Pregnant ‘Really inspiring,’ says the author.

Billie Piper has spoken out about working on her feature film “Rare Beasts” while pregnant, describing the experience as “inspiring.”

Working on the production in the early stages of her pregnancy was simpler for the 38-year-old actress, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, she said, but she was pleased to have the abilities that matched the demands of the job when she was significantly pregnant with her child. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted her with the effort.

In a recent interview with James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” she said, “I find it extremely exciting to work in that way at that phase of my pregnancy.” “At the start of a pregnancy, you forget about it. The end is a shambles. But that middle section—I feel like you have a sort of ‘Matrix’ clarity in your head, so it worked out pretty nicely for me.”

“Also, because I was pregnant, everyone was so much nicer to me, so no one could be a jerk, you know?”

The filming of “Rare Beasts” was completed in October of 2018. On August 31, 2019, the film had its global debut at the Venice Film Festival. However, it wasn’t released in theaters in the United States until last month.

Tallulah, Piper’s first child with her partner, former Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd, was born in January 2019. Since 2017, the couple has been together.

Piper has two sons, Eugene, 6, and Winston, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Laurence Fox.

“Rare Beasts” is a film about a single mother navigating modern romance and feminism. It also looks at mental health in the current society, according to Piper.

Piper told Corden, “I found the cultural sphere to be ‘Woman, you can go out, you can balance everything, you can have high-powered careers, you can have important relationships with your peers.” “All of this material that seemed to say, ‘You can have it all,’ yet all I saw was this shared catastrophe. And I didn’t feel like anyone was talking about it openly or honestly. So that’s what I attempted to do with the movie.”

During the conversation, the “Doctor Who” actress also discussed her early years as a vocalist, specifically her time at England’s famed Sylvia Young Theatre School, where she met Amy Winehouse.

"She was amazing," Piper remarked about Winehouse. She was, as you might expect, wacky and.