Billie Eilish Wears A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Look To The Met Gala [Photos].

Billie Eilish made an amazing debut as co-chair of this year’s Met Gala by imitating Marilyn Monroe’s aesthetic in her flowing gown and blonde bob.

On Monday night, Eilish walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and exuded confidence. Eilish immediately made a mark as one of the evening’s most glamorous celebs as she sashayed in her Peach tulle Oscar de la Renta gown that gave her a stunning old Hollywood-inspired look as cameras flashed in her direction. A blonde bob and a strong burgundy lip complemented the appearance.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” was the topic this year.

ET said that the 19-year-old “Ocean Eyes” singer was imitating Monroe “a little bit.”

Finneas, the singer’s brother and collaborator, accompanied her down the red carpet in an all-red attire that included a crimson face mask.

The singer discarded her typical monochromatic red carpet style in favor of a “femme fatale look,” deciding “it was time.”

Eilish informed Keke Palmer of the Vogue live stream that she consented to wear the blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown because she wanted to aim for a beautiful look on the red carpet.

According to Fernando Garcia, design director of Oscar de la Renta, Eilish had second thoughts about wearing the gown because it was “a risk,” but she went ahead with it because she wanted to “feel gorgeous.”

“She was keen on shocking everyone with a look she hadn’t tried before… For her, it felt like a risk — something that made her nervous in a good way. He explained, “At the end of the day, she’s a female who wants to look nice.”

Laura Kim, another creative director at the firm, stated, “She was really delighted to wear a lovely gown.”

However, before agreeing to wear the gown, the singer of “Happier Than Ever” outlined her stipulations. She requested that the label’s executives discontinue the sale of fur.

Because they don’t utilize fur in their designs, it was simple for the co-creative directors to agree. The brand, however, continues to sell fur in stores. According to the executives, Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen was initially opposed to the concept of removing fur from the collection. He later consented to it, though.

Eilish added, "I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this topic," adding that she discovered.