Billie Eilish Slams Texas Abortion Law, Almost Cancels Show: ‘Wanted To Punish This Place’.

Billie Eilish was on the verge of canceling her appearance at the Texas Music Festival after criticizing the state’s recently approved abortion law. The pop star said it is “s–t a law.”

The controversial law, which is getting backlash even from celebrities, bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, with no exception for rape and incest cases.

Eilish unleashed a mouthful of expletives against Texas’ new law just minutes before she started her performance at Zilker Park on Saturday night.

“When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f—ing place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish said.

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f—ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f— up,” the 19-year old singer added before she raised her middle finger and told the audience to do the same.

“My body, my f—ing choice!”

Eilish shouted amid loud cheering.

Protesters say Texas abortion law, considered the most restrictive in the nation, is unfair as most women do not even know they are pregnant at six weeks.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ lead for equity transformation, Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, told The New York Times that “it is extremely possible and very common for people to get to the six-week mark and not know they are pregnant,” adding that the cardiac activity detected by an ultrasound at that time is not a true heartbeat.

She said the heartbeat results from electrical activity but the valves of the heart have not yet formed. The sound does not indicate the pregnancy is viable, the doctor added.

Other artists who have voiced against the anti-abortion legislation include Jennifer Lawrence, who attended a rally for abortion justice Saturday along with comedian Amy Schumer.

Schumer posted a photo on her Instagram page showing the heavily pregnant “Hunger Games” actress holding a sign that read, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” Schumer wrote on Instagram.