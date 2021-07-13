Billie Eilish Responds to Critics, Declaring That She Is In Her ‘Flop Era’: ‘Eat My Dust,’ says the narrator.

Billie Eilish hit back at critics who believe she’s in the midst of a “flop age” and is suffering from a sophomore slump. On Monday, the singer of “Ocean Eyes” turned to TikTok to answer to her detractors in the most amusing way possible.

Eilish, whose debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was a worldwide success, has received backlash from some of her fans. Her most recent albums, “Lost Cause” and “NDA,” which marked a stylistic shift for the multi-Grammy Award winner, haven’t been as successful as her previous singles.

As she gears up for the July 30 release of her sophomore album “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish uploaded a TikTok video on Monday in which she fired back at her detractors with a fiery message.

As her song “NDA” played in the background and the words “Is it just me or is Billie in her flop age like why does she stink now?” hovered above her head, Eilish displayed a look of incredulity. “Literally all I see on this app,” she captioned her image, referring to detractors who had predicted her second full-length album would be a letdown. My t*ts are bigger than yours, so eat my dust.

Eilish’s fifth single, “NDA,” arrives ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album. On July 9, she opened her about her mother’s concern of filming the “NDA” music video on Instagram. Maggie Baird, the artist’s mother, gasped for oxygen as the singer collapsed to the ground as the cars rushed by. She stated in the description, “Hope u loved it (also please enjoy the fifth slide of my mom and team losing their minds being afraid”).

Since “Bad Guy,” Eilish hasn’t had a No. 1 single. Since its release, “NDA,” her fifth single off her sophomore album, which followed “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” and “Lost Cause,” has yet to chart. While “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Your Power” all charted in the Top 10, “Lost Cause” only reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.