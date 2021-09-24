Billie Eilish Opens Up About ‘Dehumanizing’ Criticism Of Her Sexuality And Style.

Billie Eilish has had enough of being judged for her sexuality and fashion sense. The 19-year-old singer opened up about her “dehumanizing” standards that she has always upheld.

The “Bad Guy” singer debuted her new look at the Met Gala, and although some fans adored it, others were less enthusiastic.

She claims she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo of herself in a corset, which she blames on her “large boobs,” according to an interview with Elle Magazine.

“Just because of the boobs, I lost 100,000 followers.” “Big boobs intimidate people,” she explained.

The “Lovely” singer shared a series of photographs on July 11 wearing a Miaou tomato-print corset with a lace bra poking through. People have said that Eilish has changed.

“The industry definitely transformed you,” one fan said.

“People have an emotional link to these recollections. “However, it is quite dehumanizing,” she added.

Eilish also drew attention to the industry’s double standards.

She exclaims, “Or my sexuality!” “Like, well yes, that’s the business of everyone else, right?” No. When it comes to males, where is that energy?” Eilish had inquired.

She, like many other celebrities who rose to fame at a young age, was originally influenced by popular opinion.

“All I wanted to do was make a song once, and then I just kept making songs.” ‘Hey, pay attention to my life,’ I never said. All of my pals are aware that I do not want to be exposed to [bad commentary]. It burns my soul when people send me hurtful messages.”

The magazine brought up Madonna during their chat with Eilish, who came out in support of the young singer and compared Eilish’s problems to her own.

“The issue is that we still live in a very sexist culture where women are classified,” Madonna explained.

"The issue is that we still live in a very sexist culture where women are classified," Madonna explained.

"You fall into one of two categories: virgin or whore. Billie began in a non-sexualized category, not appealing to the public and not using her sexuality in any manner, which she chose and God bless her for—after all, she's only a teenager. But why should she be penalised if she wants to turn around and take images in which she is portrayed as a feminine woman, exposing her body in a way she hasn't before? Women should be able to express themselves as they wish. No one would be writing about this if Billie was a man.